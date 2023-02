Swara Bhasker wedding: Trolls highlight how she would earlier address Fahad Ahmad as Bhaiyya

Swara Bhasker has revealed that she is married to Samajwadi Party politician Fahad Zirar Ahmad. Given it is a Hindu-Muslim marriage, she is getting trolled. It seems they became friends during the CAA protests. Netizens are trolling the actress sharing tweets where she would refer to him as Bhaiyya. A number of memes are doing the rounds online. The actress has been brutally trolled many times. Here is a look...