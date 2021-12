Swara Bhasker shows you how to dance like a diva even in your heavy lehengas this wedding season - View pics

Gone are those days when one used to compromise with comfort to make a fashion statement. Today is all about comfort. Girls often think about one will they manage to groove in their heavy lehengas. But here's the perfect solution for all the girls out there. Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker. The girl customised missed a pair of sneakers that matched her lehenga to have gala night sangeet party. Have a look at how amazing this outfit is. Sawara looks uber gorgeous in this multicoloured lehenga and boy we are in love with that colourful sneakers too. Isn't that game. Of course, it is! Swara has been a gamechanger in cinemas and now even in fashion is she upped her game and how!