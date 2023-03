Swara Bhasker wedding

Another B’town celebrity getting married this year is Swara Bhasker. The Veere Di Wedding actress took her fans by surprise by announcing her secret registered marriage last month. She signed marriage papers with politician Fahad Ahmad after years of their relationship. After court marriage, the couple decided to have a traditional wedding in attendance of close friends and family members. The actress is quite active on social media despite being the bride keeping her fans updated by sharing glimpses of the wedding on Instagram stories and posts. Swara Bhasker shared pictures from her Mehendi, and the Sangeet ceremony from her low-key wedding.