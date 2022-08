Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu indulged in a heated argument with the paparazzi at the Dobaaraa event last night where they insisted she gets clicked as they have been waiting for hours for her. When one photographer told her that she is late and should wait for the picture, this made the Dobaaraa actress lose her calm and she asked him to talk respectfully. later things when a little more heated and she ended up saying ' actor hi hamesha galat hota hai'. While the men have mixed responses and many thought she behaved like a deaf persona and could have waited for a second for mere pictures as even the paparazzi were doing their job.