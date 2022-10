Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Like every week, Ormax's list of most-liked TV shows is out. Once again, Dilip Joshi's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has made it to the top spot. The show produced by Asit Modi has running for ages and even now audiences enjoy it. Though quite a few stars have left the show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah still continues to rule.