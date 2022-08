Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining the fans for ages. Now, the Ormax list of Most Liked TV shows from August 6 to August 12 is out and once again, Asit Modi's show is at the top. Jethalal, Bapuji, Mr Bhide and others are somehow managing to always put up a great show and are being at the top. It faces tough competition from Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa, however, for the past few weeks, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been ruling this list.