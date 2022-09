Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Ormax Media's Most-liked Hindi TV shows (Sep 3-9) based on audience engagement is out. On the top is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Asit Modi's show has been ruling this list despite many actors leaving the show. Shailesh Lodha left Taarak Mehta and now Sachin Shroff has been roped in to replace him. Though fans are not happy with it, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is still among the most liked Hindi TV shows. Check out the other shows on this list below.