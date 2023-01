Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Ormax Media's list of Most-liked Hindi TV shows from January 14 to January 20 is out and once again Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is at the top. Asit Modi's production venture has been entertaining the masses for years now. Dilip Joshi essays the main character of Jethalal and he is also among the most-liked fictional characters. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been ruling this list for a long time even though it is not in top 5 shows on TRP list.