Daya ben to return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Disha Vakani has left the show since she gave birth to a child. She went on a maternity leave and never returned back. Recently, there was news that she is returning during the Diwali episodes. Sunderlal had been to Mumbai and he tells Jethalal that Daya is coming. However, there is no confirmation if Disha Vakani is returning as Daya or have the makers brought in a new actress.