Niyati's wedding

The cast and team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will be attending the wedding of Dilip Joshi’s daughter, Niyati with Yashowardhan Mishra. The actor has booked the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel for the reception of his darling daughter. The Grihshanti Puja and Sangeet ceremony has already happened. He is married to Jaymala Joshi and they have a couple of kids. Here is a look at his family pics…