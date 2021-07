Image credit: Instagram

Celebrations

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has a massive fan following. It has been 13 years since the show began and even today people love watching the show. Each actor of the show has a separate fanbase. It was on July 28, 2008, when the show began and yesterday the show completed 13 years. On this special occasion, the cast and crew of the show had grand celebrations on the sets of the show.