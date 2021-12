Team TMKOC

It was a time for celebration for the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. They got together for the wedding reception of Niyati Joshi and Yashowardhan Mishra at Taj Land's End. Everyone was dressed to the nines. The traditional ceremony took place in Nashik. Rajeev Malda the director joked that more than the couple guests took pics of the event. Check them out...