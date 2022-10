Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors disappeared: Disha Vakani

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular TV shows in the country. It has an ensemble cast which includes Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, Munmun Dutta, Tanuj Mahashabde, Raj Anadkat and others. Of late a lot of changes took place in the show. Cast members were replaced and whatnot. Some of the actors are not a part of the show anymore. So where are they now? Let's find out. First up, we have Disha Vakani aka Dayaben. She was the most entertaining actor and character in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, after a maternity break in 2017, she has not returned to the show. Fans have been waiting to see her back. However, earlier this year, it was reported that Disha welcomed a baby boy.