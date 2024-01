Actors who left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular TV shows that has managed to grab the audience's attention with its storyline and plot. The makers have been adding high voltage drama into their show and fans go gaga over it. Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, Munmun Dutta, Tanuj Mahashabde and others have now become a household name with their characters. A look at actors who left the show and what are they doing now.