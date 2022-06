Shailesh Lodha

TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chahshmah has been one of the most loved shows ever. It has been running for decades and fans are still in love with it. However, of late, the show has been in a negative spot. One of the reasons is Shailesh Lodha's exit. He essayed the role of Taarak Mehta and was the narrator of the show. Rumours had it that he was not happy with the way his character was progressing. Fans were heartbroken to know about his exit. Here's looking at other stars who left the show.