Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal slams BFF Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Mandar Chandwadkar has reacted to Jennifer's claims of the set of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah being a male-chauvinistic one. He denied the same and also wondered why Jennifer had filed a case against the makers. Jennifer later claimed that Mandar was the first one to call her after she sent a draft to the makers. He asked her to think about the show. Jennifer said that she had asked him to stay away if he cannot help or stand with her. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal laments lack of support from female colleagues in Asit Modi row but makes an honest admission