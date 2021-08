Munmun Dutta visited the Ambaji Temple

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta recently went to the Ambaji Temple in Ahmedabad. She was in Gujarat for a small trip. Munmun Dutta visited the famous temple, which is popular amongst all visitors to the state and city. It was built in the pre-Vedic times, and is dedicated to the Goddess Durga. We can see the actress with a Tilak and chunri given by the temple authorities. Given how locked up we have been throughout the pandemic, this trip must have come as a relief for her. Munmun Dutta looked lovely in a green kurta. The actress wrote on Insta, “What a beautiful darshan at Ambaji recently with my family friends. Blessed.” Munmun Dutta was also accompanied by her parents and close friends. Take a look at the pics…