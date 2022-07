Image credit: Instagram

Munmun Dutta in Thailand

It looks like everybody is just in the mood to take vacations. Especially the celebrities! Quite a few Bollywood and TV stars are enjoying holidays at exotic locations. Among all is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta. She essayed the role of Babita Ji in one of the longest-running shows on Indian Television. She has taken up a solo trip to Thailand and is enjoying every minute of it thoroughly. At least that's what one can derive from the pictures that she has shared on social media.