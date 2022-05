Image credit: Google.com

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Anupamaa and some other shows have been entertaining the audiences since a long time now. It’s not easy to come up with engaging content on a consistent basis and the makers of the show have managed to do so. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been going on since years now. Here’s a look at a few more such shows that are ruling the TRP charts in 2022.