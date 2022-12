Most-liked Hindi TV Shows:

And it's Tuesday, the day we bring to you Ormax Media's most-liked TV shows list. The TOP 10 shows that won hearts and created curiosity and interest around the ongoing storylines are included in the list. Don't be disheartened if you don't find your favourite TV show in the TOP 10 as the positions and interests of the audience keep fluctuating. We have Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more shows on the list. Let's meet the TOP 10 most-liked TV shows...