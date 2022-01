Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most successful shows ever on Indian TV. People cannot get enough of the shenanigans of the Gokuldham society residents. The show is on the top spot. Well, we can see people watching Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah even in the remote corners of the nation. It is no.1 on the Ormax Power Rating. This is for the survey done by them for the most liked show of the second week of January. Here is a look at the top five…