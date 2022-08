Jaineeraj Rajpurohit replaces Shailesh Lodha in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Shailesh Lodha who played the role of Taarak Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah quit the show after he reportedly felt his number of days wasn't being utilized and that he didn't want to stay at home for 10 days straight. The makers have roped in Jaineeraj Rajpurohit and there are reports that he has replaced Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta.