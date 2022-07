Image credit: Instagram

Munmun Dutta

While it is assumed that actors and actress get everything easy and live their best life, it is not true. Everyone has their own journeys. In the past, many TV actresses have spoken about the molestation that they have suffered. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Munmun Dutta too has shared her story. A few years ago, she spoke about her childhood and she suffered sexual harassment at the hands of her tuition teacher. She wrote about how his hands used to be in her underpants. She also wrote about being inappropriately touched on several occasions but she mentioned that she would rip apart anyone who tries to pull off a similar stunt now. A part of her note read, 'Writing something like this brings me to tears reliving those memories as a little girl when I was scared of the neighbourhood uncle and his prying eyes who at any given opportunity would grope me and threaten me not to speak about this to anyone ….. OR my much older cousins who would eye me differently than their own daughters …. OR the man who saw me at the hospital when I was born and 13 years later he thought it’s appropriate for him to touch my body because I was a growing teenager and my body had changed…. OR my tuition teacher who had his hands in my underpants ……. OR this another teacher , whom I tied Rakhi to, would scold the female students in the class by pulling their bra straps and slapping on their breasts.'