Image credit: Instagram

Life before acting

I was 22 when my university professor stood up in class, banged on the table–thud, thud, thud–& said, ‘Hear that? That’s the noise of society. Don’t get drowned in it; dance to your own tune.’ He made me believe that no dream was too big, & that I could be an actor. Until then, I’d spent my life in military cantonments, moving from city to city; Dad was in the Air Force. Cinema was the only constant in my life, it helped me cope with the diaspora. When I told my family I wanted to act, they said, ‘Study first.’ So, only after graduating, I came to Mumbai.