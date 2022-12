Image credit: Instagram

Taimur Ali Khan's first picture

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's eldest son Taimur Ali Khan is already a star. Ever since his birthday, he has been a paparazzi favourite. Even though he is just a few years old, he has enjoyed the stardome that rarely any other starkid has received. He is going to turn six now. To celebrate the special day, here's looking at Tim Tim's most adorable picture. Here's one right from the hospital when Taimur was just a few hours old.