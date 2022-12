Image credit: Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan's pre-birthday bash

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's first son, Taimur Ali Khan, popularly known as Tim, is going to turn 6 soon. The little one, who has a huge fanbase online is going to turn a year handsome and tall on 20th December 2022. And Bebo and Saif threw a pre-birthday bash recently for this little Tim and it was a Star Wars-styled party organised by Three Entertainment. Taimur seems to be very fond of Star Wars and his pre-birthday bash was just the coolest. Let's have a look inside Taimur Ali Khan's pre-birthday bash, Star Wars style. Check out the cake-cutting ceremony here. The cake was Star Wars styled too. And look at Jeh Ali Khan, he looks ready to pounce on the cake.