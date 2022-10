Taimur's relationship with paps

Taimur does not like to often get clicked by the paps. He had once told them, 'band karo' as he was not in a good mood to get clicked. Here it look like he is happy with his Abba Saif. Taimur is often known for his chirpy expressions. Also Read - Taimur trying to play badminton with dad Saif Ali Khan is the cutest thing on the Internet today - view pics