Image credit: YouTube / Google

Takht, Mogul, and other big films that are not yet shelved

It happens a lot of times that a film gets announced but the shooting never starts. The same thing has happened in the past few years, especially because of the pandemic, many big films have been delayed. But, soon there are speculations that those films are shelved. So, are those movies actually shelved? Well, the answer is no. There are many big films that were announced in 2018, 2019, 2020, and even this year, but they never went on the floors. So, today, let’s look at the list of five films that were speculated to be shelved, but are still in the making…