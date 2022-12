Tamannaah Bhatia's fashion outings

Tamannaah Bhatia simply oozes oomph in the picture and adds glam to her style. The camera loves her and her perfect pictures are a proof of it. She manages to look drop dead gorgeous and effortless in every frame. Also Read - Happy Birthday Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Why we dig the actress' unconventional wardrobe and root for her quirky take on fashion