Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Tamannaah Bhatia goes all chic and trendy

Tamannaah Bhatia has comfortably made a space for herself in the South film industry as well as Bollywood. She is a popular face pan-India and enjoys great stardom. Now, she is next going to be seen in a series called Jee Karda. Today, the actress was papped at Maddock Films' office and she looked pretty chic in her trendy outfit.