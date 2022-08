Image credit: YouTube

Tamannaah Bhatia

A star is always in the limelight. Fans love to get a glimpse of their idols. Actresses always attract attention due to their fashion choices and more. The divas are always under the pressure to dress the best as they are considered to be the trendsetters. But well, there are times when mishaps happen. Actresses have suffered oops moments in front of the public that have led to major embarrassing moments. Here's looking at the embarrassing moments of South Indian actresses. On the list is Baahubali diva Tamannaah Bhatia. The actress had some trouble managing her pretty short yellow dress. She had Marilyn Monroe moment but she managed to keep it in control just in time.