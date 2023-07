Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Tamannaah Bhatia papped outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office

Tamannaah Bhatia is at the top of her game. Her career is skyrocketing and she is one of the top actresses in town. Well, she has also entered Bollywood and is killing it. So is she going to be part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next project? She was papped outside SLB's office today and that's why the theory.