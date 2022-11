Anushka Shetty

Our B Town actresses have been falling in love and getting married to the love of their life, this year we saw our beloved B town actresses from Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif getting hitched. Almost all our B town ladies are married but when we talk about our south actress, they haven't yet found their comfortable Kursi. Anushka Shetty is the most eligible diva in the town. and has been linked to south hottie Prabhas, but they are not more than just friends.