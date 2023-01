Aryan Khan-Nora Fatehi

The most shocking rumor has come of Aryan Khan and Nora Fatehi. It seems they were seen together at parties in Dubai. They also clicked pics with a girl. The theory has been floated by a Reddit user. While it does not seem to be true, it has certainly given a surprise to all Bollywood fans. She is older to Aryan by five years but that is hardly an age barrier. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Suhana Khan dating Agastya Nanda, Janhvi Kapoor blushes as she is spotted with Shikhar Pahariya and more