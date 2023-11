Ali Asgar on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Ali Asgar's kids once appeared on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 through video call. They revealed that they were getting bullied in their school because their father plays woman's role in comedy shows. However, his daughter said that she is proud of her father who makes a joke of himself to make the whole world laugh. Aly broke down as his kids had to suffer because of his profession.