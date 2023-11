Shamita Shetty

Shamita is another name for someone who tried to revive her career by participating in the Bigg Boss show thrice in her lifetime. But she didn't get the stardom like her sister Shilpa Shetty. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Tanishaa Mukerji gets teary eyed, she says she too could be a star like Kajol and Ajay Devgn