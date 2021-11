Image credit: Instagram

Nia Sharma scorches in bikini

Trust Nia Sharma to set the internet on fire with her breathtaking pictures and she won't disappoint a bit. The Asia's sexiest woman is currently holidaying in Goa after delivering two back-to-back successful music videos Do Ghoonth and Garbe Ki Raat. And Nia was seen unwinding herself by slipping into a skimpy bikini while hitting the beach. Take a look.