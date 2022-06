Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Tara Sutaria gets papped

After marking her debut in Student of the Year 2, Tara Sutaria has come a long way in the film industry. She has now become one of the popular and known faces of B-town. She has then been a part of films like Tadap, Marjaavaan and more. Wherever she goes, the paparazzi follow. Recently, the actress was papped in the city as she stepped out to shop for things for home with her sister. Dressed casually, Tara looked chic but her walk grabbed attention.