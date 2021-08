Image credit: Instagram

Tara Sutaria

There has often been a debate over who is the highest paid actress of Bollywood. But who is the lowest paid? Well, as per a list in starbiz.com published in 2020, Tara Sutaria is among the lowest. She reportedly charges Rs 1 crore. Well, given that she is pretty new in the industry, one can expect her to climb the ladder of success soon.