Tara Sutaria-Veer Pahariya split rumours: First date to AP Dhillon concert controversy, a look back at their love story

1/7





When did Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya start dating? The duo confirmed their relationship in 2025 and were often spotted together at events and public places. They were always vocal about their relationship.

2/7





Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya confirmed their relationship The actress and Pahariya confirmed their relationship during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations as they shared pictures of each other on Instagram. Since then, they were seen commenting on each other’s posts as well.

3/7





Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya’s first date Earlier, in an interview with Travel and Leisure Asia, Veer talked about their first date and shared that he played Piano while Tara sang that day. They openly spoke about their deep affection with each other.

Advertisement

4/7





Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya’s first trip In the same interview, Tara shared a long family belief and said, “Growing up, my mum had always told me the Isle of Capri was where you take your best friend and beloved because there is an old saying that if you embrace this person on the boat while passing through the isle, you will stay this special forever, and that’s exactly what we did.”

5/7





Tara Sutaria and AP Dhillon's concert controversy Tara was present at AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert with her boyfriend Veer Pahariya. At the concert, she was seen performing on the stage with the singer. What caught the attention of netizens was when the actress and the singer were seen hugging each other. Dhillon then kissed Sutaria on the cheek, which became a matter of debate for social media users, as they felt it wasn’t right. A lot of judgment was made against Tara and Dhillon.

6/7





Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya’s reaction to AP Dhillon’s concert controversy The actress responded to the trolls very angrily. She discussed how paid videos and edited clips can lead to misunderstandings. Tara shared that the truth always comes out and she is unaffected by it. Veer also clarified the edited reaction. He said, “Not to mention, the reaction footage of me was taken during another song, not even Thodi Si Daru. Jokers.”

Advertisement

7/7



