Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Tejasswi Prakash turns bride for Naagin 6

Tejasswi Prakash was snapped by the paparazzi late last night on the sets of her TV show Naagin 6. The actress was snapped in a bridal avatar. Tejasswi Prakash's Pratha is going to turn bride and also reveal her Naagin look in the upcoming episodes. Tejasswi was seen in a Red Lehenga-Choli. She wore just a matha-patti and her bridal make-up and nothing more, nonetheless, she looked ethereal. Tejasswi Prakash's bridal look pictures and videos are going viral on social media.