Image credit: Instagram

Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra engaged?

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra make for one of the IT couples in the tellyland. The two have been dating for a couple of months now. Tejasswi and Karan met inside the house of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 and hit it off. Whilst inside the house of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi and Karan had a tumultuous relationship. There were a lot of testing times but the two remained by each other's side through thick and thin. And they have been going strong evermore. And now, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have made news for their 'engagement'. Well, the Naagin 6 beauty's latest post is the reason behind the same.