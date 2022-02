Valentine's Day 2022: Karan Kundrra reveals Tejasswi Prakash is a doting girlfriend

Karan Kundrra revealed that Tejasswi Prakash is indeed a doting partner. It seems she decorated her home last night for Karan Kundrra and also made chicken biryani for him. Karan Kundrra said that she wanted to book a special dinner for his parents but they declined saying they did like to see the kids enjoy. Karan Kundrra was asked about marriage and he pointed at Prakash Wayagankar saying he can best comment on it.