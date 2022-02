Nishant Bhat turns judge

Nishant Bhat is currently said to be in talks with the makers of Dance Deewane unior. In a recent interview with indianexpress.com, he said, 'We are in talks but I am not sure in which capacity will I be associated with the show. I want to be a judge and it would be a big step in my career. I would also feel God is kind if that happens. Otherwise, I may be the head choreographer, and I am okay with that too.'