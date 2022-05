Image credit: Instagram/ Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash

As per an online survey taken by Truth Poll, Tejasswi Prakash is the leading Indian Actress with the most Instagram engagement. She has surpassed Shehnaaz Gill, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and others. Today, we will be having a dekko at the list of Indian actresses with the most engagements on social media as conducted by Truth Poll. Indian actresses enjoy massive popularity online. Fans love to see their hot, goofy and stunning posts or videos on social media. Tejasswi Prakash has been sharing all of it online and her troop is loving it all. Tejasswi has an engagement rate of 9.81%.