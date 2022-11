Image credit: Instagram

TV actresses who own successful YouTube channels

Women can do anything and everything. And our TV actresses are just amazing examples of the same. From Tejasswi Prakash to Debina Bonnerjee and more, TV beauties are not just relying on their TV, film or OTT projects but have also started their own YouTube channels wherein they share loads of content for their fans. From make-up routines to style files, travel vlogs, informative vlogs and more are available for the fans to watch.