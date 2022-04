Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Tejasswi Prakash at Grazia Awards

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash has been winning everyone's hearts with her Naagin avatar. She is the lead in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6 and everyone is impressed with her performance. Well, post the Bigg Boss 15 win, Tejasswi Prakash has surely reached new heights of success and stardom. Last evening, the actress attended the Grazia Millenial Award which also saw the presence of Bollywood biggies like Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan and many more. As she walked the red carpet of the event, Tejasswi gave out boss lady vibes.