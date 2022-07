Tejasswi Prakash – Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s Baarish Aayi Hai has topped YouTube on the day of its release. It got more than six million views. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Stebin Ben. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra feature on the video. It is shot in Goa. The couple look madly in love. #TejRan is the most loved couple right now on Indian TV. They get huge social media engagement as well. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are being paid handsomely for such videos.