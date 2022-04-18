Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and other couples shine at Baba Siddique Iftar party 2022
Bollywood and TV celebrity couples such as Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and others made their presence felt at Baba Siddique's Iftar party 2022 and made heads turn when they posed at the red carpet. Take a look.