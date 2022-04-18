Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Couples shine at Baba Siddique Iftar party 2022

Baba Siddique and his son Zeeshan Siddique have hosted their annual Iftar party 2022 at Taj Land’s End on Sunday and needless to say, it has been a grand affair. Bollywood and TV celebrity couples such as Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and others made their presence felt at the star-studded event and made heads turn when they posed at the red carpet. Take a look.