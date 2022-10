Image credit: Instagram

Kamya Punjabi-Shalabh Dang

Kamya Punjabi and Shalabh Dang have been married for a while now and the Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress has never shied away from expressing her love for him publicly. On his birthday, Kamya took to her social media accounts to share pictures from his bash. A picture has them kissing and it screams LOVE. On that note, here's looking at other TV celebrities who kissed their partners in public to showcase their love. PDA alert coming up!